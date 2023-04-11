Macron in the Netherlands to promote Europe’s industrial power

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Amsterdam on Tuesday for a two-day visit to the Netherlands, home to Europe’s most valuable tech firm ASML, to address the strengthening of European industry.

Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte were welcomed by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for the first state visit of a French President to the country in 23 years.

With Dutch politicians and industrialists, the French leader will discuss the way forward for Europe as the continent tries to bolster industrial production, particularly computer chips.

Shortly before the trip, a French official said the relative positions of the French and the Dutch had converged since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, “specifically in their economic and industrial dimensions”.

The EU last year announced a €43 billion ($47 billion) plan — the Chips Act — to boost its semiconductor industry and catch up with the US and Asia.

Representatives of French-Italian company STMicroelectronics will be part of the delegation accompanying the French President to the Netherlands this week.

The company has said it would team up with US semiconductor company GlobalFoundries to build a €6.7 billion chip factory in France. There are currently 10 computer microchip plants in France.

Yet all such factories worldwide rely on ASML, which makes the machines needed to produce the chips and the company therefore has a near total monopoly on the market.

“Inevitably, questions arise regarding access to the technology,” said the French presidential source, who added that the aim was to create “European industrial ecosystems”.

The Netherlands has found itself caught up in China-US competition due to ASML’s strategic position on the computer chips market.

Last month, the Dutch government bowed to US pressure and announced restrictions on exports of the advanced semiconductor technology to China.

ASML’s chief executive Peter Wennink has warned that such limitations would not stop China from accessing that technology.

ASML chief executive Peter Wennink is set to meet Emmanuel Macron in Amsterdam. Reuters

He said that "if the semiconductors cannot be made in China they will be made in [South] Korea, in the US or in Europe or in Taiwan”.

Mr Macron will meet Mr Wennink on Wednesday in Amsterdam, shortly before a separate meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

France and the Netherlands are scheduled to sign an “innovation and sustainable growth pact”, according to the source.

This will pave the way for announcements of “new co-operation” regarding semiconductor technology, quantum physics and energy.

Mr Macron will also address his vision of “European sovereignty” in a speech on Tuesday afternoon at the Nexus Institute in The Hague.

The speech is expected to be closely watched after the French President gave a controversial interview as he returned from a trip to China.

Mr Macron seemed to indicate that Europe should not intervene in China-Taiwan tensions, just before Beijing launched large-scale combat exercises around the territory.

His comments were criticised by EU and US politicians who said it looked like Mr Macron was cosying up to Beijing.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday backed Mr Macron’s comments, however, saying that Europe must not be pushed into any rivalry between the US and China.

“The president is perfectly correct to demand European independence and sovereignty,” Mr Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

“Just because we’re US allies doesn’t mean we should be against China.”