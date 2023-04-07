France and China to co-operate on funding developing nations

China and France are willing to co-operate to solve the financial hardships of developing economies and emerging market economies, a joint statement said on Friday.

Both countries emphasised support for a rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation as its core, reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua .

The statement also included a pledge from both sides to "support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine". It did not name Russia or condemn its offensive, but called on all parties to respect international law.

In talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron had said: "I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table".

A French diplomat said Mr Xi expressed a willingness to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but only when the time is right, AFP reported.

Mr Macron's three-day visit included meetings between French and Chinese businesses, resulting in deals for an Airbus assembly line in Tianjin and renewed connections between energy giant EDF Chinese utility company CGN.

As his visit drew to a close, Mr Macron was mobbed by hundreds of screaming students and fans in the southern city of Guangzhou, desperate for a selfie or a high-five with the French leader.

Agencies contributed to this report