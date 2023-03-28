Nuclear energy at heart of EU debate on renewables

The European Union's energy ministers held separate meetings on Tuesday to thrash out a common path on whether nuclear should be incorporated in the bloc's renewable goals.

France’s Minister for energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher told reporters that she had organised the second meeting of 14 pro-nuclear countries ahead of a regular meeting in Brussels as the bloc tries to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

“What is at stake here is not opposing nuclear to renewables. What is at stake is to consider all the ways that we can achieve carbon neutrality or bring down our CO2 emissions by 2030,” said Ms Pannier-Runacher.

France has historically invested massively in nuclear power programmes. More than 70 per cent of its electricity is derived from nuclear energy.

The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland are among EU countries that are pushing for nuclear power to be incorporated in the bloc's renewable goals.

Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said that “all carbon free technologies should have equal treatment”.

But 11 countries in the 27-member bloc disagree with this approach and reportedly met in parallel to the pro-nuclear group.

Reuters reported that the meeting included ministers from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said that a renewable energy directive should remain focused on renewable energies only.

Renewables “are the technologies of the future, a no-regret option, and we should focus on them”, she told reporters.

“There can be no equivalence between nuclear energy and renewable energy. They are two completely different discussions.”

Sweden’s Energy Minister Ebba Busch seemed to recognise that the bloc must incorporate the viewpoint of pro-nuclear countries.

Sweden currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

“If we don’t show respect for what member states choose [as] different power sources now, we will most likely prolong our dependency on fossil sources,” said Ms Busch.

“I am very happy and proud of my dear European colleagues that are making a pragmatic decision today,” she added.

“I think that will be a great signal also that Europe is committed to phasing out dependency on fossil sources.”