Jeffery Woodke: US hostage freed from captivity in Niger

An American aid worker who was kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger more than six years ago has been released, the White House announced on Monday.

“I am gratified to share that American Jeff Woodke was released from captivity in West Africa,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Jeffery Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced him at gunpoint into their vehicle, before he was driven north towards the border with Mali.

“Jeff was kidnapped while serving people in the Sahel as an aid worker, and I am grateful that he will soon be reunited with his wife, Els, and their family after spending more than six years held hostage by terrorists,” Mr Biden continued.

The US President thanked Niger's government, as well as US government public servants, for their work in Mr Woodke's release.

He also commended the FBI's Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell and the Department of State's Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

“I'm gratified and relieved to see the release of US hostage Jeff Woodke after over six years in captivity. The US thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

“I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly towards securing his freedom.”

A senior administration official who briefed reporters on Mr Woodke's release described the action as the culmination of years of efforts, but declined to say what exactly led to him being freed from captivity or where he is now.

The official said no ransom was paid and no concession was made to captors.

Mr Woodke arrived at Niamey airport alongside French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was also released from captivity.

French journalist Olivier Dubois, left, freed after nearly two years, and US citizen Jeffery Woodke arrive at Diori Hamani Airport in Niamey. AFP

Agencies contributed to this report