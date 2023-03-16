Pakistani police set to arrest Imran Khan after clashes with supporters

Police in Pakistan will resume efforts to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan after several attempts to do so failed, resulting in clashes with his supporters in Lahore.

Lahore's High Court ordered the arrest to be postponed until 10am, local time, on Thursday.

The order ended a siege of about 24-hours around Mr Khan's home, where police have been stationed several times.

Police said security forces were withdrawn to accommodate cricket's Pakistan Super League, the country's top sporting event, at a stadium a few kilometres away.

Mr Khan's arrest was ordered after he failed to attend court hearings related to corruption charges filed against him.

Clashes broke out earlier this week between police and Mr Khan's supporters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who have camped outside his home in recent months to protest against the attempts to arrest him.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon, local media reported, while Mr Khan's supporters wielded sticks and threw stones.

Mr Khan has faced a series of legal challenges since being ousted in a vote of no-confidence in April last year.

A court in September quashed terror charges filed against him after he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers.

He faces corruption charges after he was accused of selling state gifts while in power.

Details of the allegations were released on Sunday, with local media reporting Mr Khan sold several high-value items, including six Rolex watches.

He has held several rallies demanding early elections, including a demonstration on Monday as police sought to arrest him.

Mr Khan was shot and wounded at a rally in November — which he said was an assassination attempt orchestrated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani intelligence.

“They want me in jail so that I cannot contest elections,” he told AFP on Wednesday. He also referred to his arrest as an “abduction”.

“This abduction had nothing to do with rule of law,” Mr Khan said. “It's the law of the jungle.”