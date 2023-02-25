Today's best photos: from 'Light to Ukraine' to a carnival queen in Spain

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from a rocket launch to fireworks
Thursday's best photos: from Ukraine solidarity protest to Milan Fashion Week
Wednesday's best photos: From Tibetan New Year to lightning hitting Christ the Redeemer
Tuesday's best photos: from Rio Carnival fever to cherry trees in Japan
Monday's best photos: from the 'Battle of the Oranges' to 'straw men' in Switzerland
Sunday's best photos: from a celebratory high dive to a concert in a reservoir
Saturday's best photos: from London Fashion Week to Sao Paulo carnival
Updated: February 25, 2023, 1:38 PM