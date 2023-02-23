Earthquake shakes remote part of Tajikistan near China

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has hit a remote part of Tajikistan, near China’s Xinjiang region.

The US Geological Survey wrote on Twitter that the quake struck 67km west of the lightly populated city of Murghob, at a depth of 20km, on Thursday morning.

It was felt across the border, where it shook some areas of Xinjiang's Kashgar prefecture and Kizilsu Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture, AP reported.

No injuries or damage were reported, according to state media CCTV.

Mughrob is the capital of the eponymous district that lies high in the Pamir Mountains. The city has a population of a few thousand people.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and struck at a depth of 10km.

