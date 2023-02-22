India's Kerala forest department auctions teak tree planted by the British for $49,000

A 114-year-old dead teak tree planted during the British colonial-era has been auctioned for four million rupees ($49,000), in Kerala, India.

The Nedumkayam Forest Depot auctioned the tree, planted in 1909, after it dried up and fell at Nilambur teak plantation earlier this month.

Teak trees at the park are collected only after they fall on their own, the officials told The National.

Bidder Vrindavan Timbers won the tightly contested bidding process for 3.9 million rupees on February 10.

The 8 cubic metre thick wood was auctioned in three pieces, officials said.

The main piece, which measured more than 3 meters in length, fetched 2.3 million rupees while the remaining two were auctioned for 1.1 million rupees and 525,000 rupees, respectively.

“Our teak is known worldwide for its quality. It is the most expensive in the country and is likely the highest auctioned amount because we have never received such a high price in the past,” forest depot officer Shereef P, told The National.

“The teak timber is of the highest quality. There are mainly three timber logs and cumulatively it has come to 8 metre cubic. The one block which is the biggest piece has got the highest price 550,000 per cubic metre.

“The teak here is already expensive but the auction amount was high because this was planted by the British.”

Teak is the strongest hardwood

Teak is considered as the hardest, strongest and the most durable of the hardwoods. It has been used in the Kaaba in Makkah, in interiors of the Titanic and is used in the interiors of Rolls-Royce.

It is used to make furniture and for home decor.

The Nilambur teak plantation was set up by former British collector HV Conolly in 1846 and hosts one of the oldest teak plantations.

Spread across 2.31 hectares, the reserve has over 200 trees planted during the British colonial-era, a teak museum and houses the world's oldest living teak named Kannimari.