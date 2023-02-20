Heavy rain kills dozens in Brazil as cities cancel Carnival

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that killed 36 people in Sao Paulo, Brazil, officials said on Sunday, warning that the death toll could rise.

Sao Paulo government said 35 people died in Sao Sebastiao and a seven-year-old girl was killed in the neighbouring Ubatuba.

In Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, were the hit the hardest and are now under state of calamity. The Carnival celebrations have been cancelled in these cities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations. It is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the Mayor of Sao Sebastiao.

He later said dozens of people were missing and 50 houses collapsed in the city because of landslides.

Mr Augusto posted on social media several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of a baby being rescued by people on a flooded street.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Twitter he will visit the region Monday.

A highway blocked by a landslide in Ubatuba, north coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil. on February 19. AFP

Sao Paulo government said precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimetres in one day, one of the highest amounts in Brazil in such a short period.

Bertioga alone had 687 millimetres during that period, the state government said.

Gov Tarcisio de Freitas said he requested support from the army, which sent two planes and rescue teams to the region.

TV footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible.

Residents are using small boats to carry items and people to elevated places. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

The northern coast of Sao Paulo is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from street parties in cities.