Today's best photos: from dogs on show in the US to cycling's Saudi Tour

More from The National:
Monday's best photos: from Flamingos in Albania to tourists in Rajasthan
Sunday's best photos: from a bridge in China to a green desert in Sharjah
Saturday's best photos: from face-painted children in India to waves in Costa Rica - in pictures
Friday's best photos: from a Zulu pilgrimage to a fire in Uruguay
Thursday's best photos: from a Brazilian highliner to cranes in Israel
Wednesday's best photos: From the Golden Pavilion to LeBron James
Updated: January 31, 2023, 1:36 PM