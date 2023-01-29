Today's best photos: from a bridge in China to a green desert in Sharjah

More from The National
Saturday's best photos: from face-painted children in India to waves in Costa Rica - in pictures
Friday's best photos: from a Zulu pilgrimage to a fire in Uruguay
Thursday's best photos: from a Brazilian highliner to cranes in Israel
Wednesday's best photos: From the Golden Pavilion to LeBron James
Tuesday's best photos: from a British wind farm to snow in Afghanistan
Monday's best photos: From a carnival in Guadeloupe to India's Republic Day rehearsals
Updated: January 29, 2023, 12:06 PM