Cambodia hotel casino fire kills at least 10

At least 10 people have been killed and 30 others injured in a fire at a Cambodian hotel casino.

Neighbouring Thailand sent fire engines to help fight the blaze that occurred in a bustling border region.

Videos posted on social media showed people jumping from windows after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet, AP reported.

Thailand’s public broadcaster reported that dozens of Thai citizens were trapped inside.

The blaze, which started at around midnight on Wednesday, was still burning on Thursday morning.

Some of those injured were in a critical condition, said Maj Gen Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province.

He said 360 emergency personnel and 11 fire engines were sent to the scene, with rescue teams looking for victims.

Mr Sithi Loh said the cause of the blaze has yet to be established. The casino employed about 400 workers.

Thai PBS reported that 50 Thais, both staff and customers, were trapped inside the casino complex.

It said Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five fire engines and 10 other rescue vehicles.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the more affluent Thai city of Aranyaprathet. The area is busy with cross-border trade and tourism.

Thai PBS cited reports that the Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.