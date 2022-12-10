Today's best photos: from Argentina celebrations to protests in Philippines

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: from Cyclone Mandous to Qatari camels
Thursday's best photos: from a mirrored building in AlUla to vegan Santas
Wednesday's best photos: from the last 747 to Santa in Jerusalem
Tuesday's best photos: from a Pele tribute to Chinese mourners paying their respects
Monday's best photos: from a roller skate marathon to paddle boards on the Seine
Sunday's best photos: From an erupting volcano to a golf championship win
Saturday's best photos: from a replica World Cup trophy to a zoo light show in Belgium
Updated: December 10, 2022, 11:51 AM