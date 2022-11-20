G7 urges 'significant' UN response to North Korea missile tests

The UN Security Council should implement "significant measures" after the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major industrialised nations said on Sunday.

At the request of the US, the Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday, after the latest missile test launches this year.

"[North Korea's] actions demand a united and robust response by the international community," the ministers of the US, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy said.

Pyongyang on Friday tested a ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington increasing its security presence in the region.

The G7 said Friday's test was a "reckless act" and "another blatant violation" of UN resolutions.

"The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by [North Korea] in 2022 … pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security," the G7 said.

It said the country "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state".

