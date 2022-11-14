UAE 'strongly condemns' Istanbul explosion that killed six

The UAE has strongly condemned a bombing on a busy Istanbul shopping street that killed six people on Sunday.

Turkey's interior minister Suleyman Soylu accused the Kurdistan Workers' Party of responsibility for the attack and said police had detained 22 people, including the person suspected of planting the bomb.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation offered condolences to the government, the people of Turkey and the families of the victims, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the “vile attack”.

“The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators … behind this vile attack,” Mr Erdogan said at a televised press conference.

He also said initial signs pointed to a “terror” attack in the explosion in Istanbul which wounded 53 others.

“It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs … there is a smell of terror there,” Mr Erdogan said.

“The attempt to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not reach its goal today or tomorrow.”

The White House said it strongly condemned the “act of violence” in Istanbul.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Nato ally [Turkey] in countering terrorism,” the White House said.

Condemnations of the attack and condolences for the victims also came from the EU, Egypt, Ukraine and Greece.

Turkish authorities linked support for the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia, by Washington and others to the blast.

The presidency's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said such attacks “are direct and indirect results of the support some countries give to terrorist organisations”.

On Twitter, European Council President Charles Michel sent condolences to victims after the “horrific news”.