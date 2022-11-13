Several killed and wounded in Istanbul blast

People have been confirmed killed and injured in an explosion on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul.

Governor Ali Yerlikaya said there are casualties following an explosion at around 4.20pm local time. Emergency services were sent to the scene at Istiklal Avenue, close to the city's Taksim Square.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed by officials, but Turkish media has said it is a suspected suicide bombing.

The Turkish Red Crescent has said blood has been sent to hospitals in the vicinity and there is currently no "urgent need" for donations.

The avenue is one of the city's busiest shopping streets and is close to several tourist attractions. Locals at the scene said shops have been closed and the area cordoned off with police, paramedics and the fire service present.

Turkey's media watchdog said it has placed a temporary ban on reporting on the incident, prohibiting publication of footage from the explosion or its aftermath. It has previously imposed similar restrictions following terror attacks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is yet to comment on the incident.

Video footage showed panicked residents fleeing after a loud bang was heard, with multiple people lying on the ground. Unconfirmed reports claimed children were among the victims.

The city was targeted in a string of terrorist attacks from 2015 to 2017, carried out by ISIS and Kurdish militant groups. Several took place in areas frequently visited by tourists.

The popular area of Sultanahmet, home to the Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, was hit by an ISIS suicide bombing which killed 13 in January 2016. Later that year, 41 people were killed after its militants attacked the city's Ataturk airport.

In 2017, 39 people were killed after an ISIS gunman opened fire at Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighbourhood.

The perpetrator, an Uzbekistan national, was sentenced to 1,368 years in jail for the New Year's Eve attack. It came just weeks after 38 were killed in a bomb attack claimed by an offshoot of the Kurdistan Worker's Party.