EU to expand sanctions on Iran over repression of protests

The European Union will approve a second round of sanctions in less than a month against Iranian officials involved in the brutal repression of protesters, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief has said.

Diplomats say the latest measures will target “around 30” Iranian people and entities involved in the crackdown on demonstrations that have shaken the country since mid-September.

“Today we are going to approve another package of sanctions against the people responsible for the repression of the demonstrators,” Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday as he arrived at a meeting in Brussels of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers.

On October 17, they imposed a first round of sanctions on 15 Iranian officials and state entities, including Information Minister Issa Zarepour, for restricting access to the internet, as well as Iran’s law enforcement forces for their involvement in deadly clashes with protesters.

So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, the activist HRANA news agency says.

Public outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was in custody of Iran's morality police for the allegedly improper wearing the hijab, has transformed into demands for an end of the hardline interpretation of Sharia under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After an initial round of sanctions against Iran last month, the regime adopted counter-measures and sanctioned MEPs as well as journalists, human rights defenders and institutions.

Mr Borrell said such retaliatory action was to be expected. “I think it’s a mistake, in particular to sanction parliamentarians for doing their job,” he said.

He said he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, about the continuing protests.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal struck in 2015 between Iran and world powers which eased sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, was also on the agenda.

“We discussed JCPOA, we discussed the military support of Iran to Russia," Mr Borrell said. "That has to stop.

“JCPOA is about Iran becoming nuclear and the best way for Iran to not become nuclear is to continue work on the JCPOA.”

Iran said it had agreed to a visit by the UN’s nuclear watchdog this month. The group suspects Iran is expanding its production of enriched uranium above levels prohibited under the abandoned 2015 deal.

In a separate move, the EU imposed sanctions on Iran on October 20 over its supplying of drones to Russian to use in its war against Ukraine. Media reports also claim that Iran is sending ballistic missiles to Russia.

Questioned by The National, Mr Borrell said there was “no evidence about missiles but clear evidence about drones”. A senior EU official said last week that Brussels was working on independently verifying such reports.

Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Ukraine had told EU officials that Iran had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.

"We have to take seriously Ukrainian warning and take all capabilities EU countries have to share information and make [an] intelligence assessment in that matter," he said.

Should such missiles transfers be true, Brussels should sanction Iran again with a "far more damaging sanctions mechanism" than the "symbolic sanctions" adopted on October 20 over drones, said Mr Reinsalu.