Space station swerves to avoid debris from Russia’s anti-satellite test

Thrusters were fired for five minutes to make the manoeuvre

Nasa said that the recent manoeuvre had no effect on the space station. Nasa
Sarwat Nasir
Oct 26, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The International Space Station has dodged debris left behind by an anti-satellite test carried out by Russia last year.

Thrusters on the orbiting science laboratory this week were fired for five minutes and five seconds to make the manoeuvre.

In November 2021, Russia’s test struck the Cosmos 1408 satellite, creating more than 1,500 pieces of orbital debris, which were expected to generate hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces.

Nasa said in a statement that the recent manoeuvre had no effect on the space station.

“This evening, the International Space Station’s Progress 81 thrusters fired for five minutes, five seconds in a pre-determined debris avoidance manoeuvre to provide the complex an extra measure of distance away from the predicted track of a fragment of Russian Cosmos 1408 debris,” the space agency said.

“Without the manoeuvre, it was predicted that the fragment could have passed within about three miles [4.8 kilometres] of the station.”

Anti-satellite missile, or Asat, tests use military technology to destroy spacecraft.

They are a concern because they create high levels of debris that could endanger astronauts and satellites, and because this technology could be used in an armed conflict.

Read more
UK and South Korea join US-led efforts to ban anti-satellite testing
‘Don’t dirty space like our oceans’: experts react to Russia’s anti-satellite missile test

Days after Russia’s Asat test last year, astronauts aboard the space station had to seek emergency shelter, on account of the debris created by the satellite break-up.

Only a few countries have carried out Asat tests, including India in 2019, China in 2007 and the US in 2008.

The US recently banned these tests and is encouraging other nations to do likewise.

Other countries that have so far joined the ban are New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Canada, the UK and South Korea.

ISS memorable moments – in pictures

388502 03: The worlds first space tourist Dennis Tito waves in front of the International Space Station crew shortly after his arrival to the station April 30, 2001 in this image from television. In the background are space station commander Yuri Usachev, center, bottom, Russian cosmonauts Talgat Musabayev, right, and Yuri Baturin, center, top. Tito is paying as much as $20 million for this adventure of a lifetime. (Photo by RTV/Oleg Nakishin/Newsmakers

The world's first space tourist Dennis Tito waves in front of the International Space Station crew on April 30, 2001. Courtesy: RTV

Updated: October 26, 2022, 9:45 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL