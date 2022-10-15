The world's most isolated artworks - in pictures

Richard Serra's East-West/West-East installation — which is spread over more than a kilometre — is located about 70km from Doha, with a four-wheel drive vehicle needed to reach the rusted steel plates deep in the Qatari desert.

And you have to trek deep into the outback to Western Australia's Lake Ballard to see Turner Prize winner Antony Gormley's Inside Australia. The nearest town, a gold-mining settlement called Menzies, is home to just 103 people and is about 18 kilometres away. Created in 2003, the 51 sculptures were derived from laser scans and represented each Menzies resident at the time.

From Michael Heizer's City in the Las Vegas desert to Lars Vilks' Nimis in the Swedish forest, take a look at the gallery above of some of the most isolated pieces of art around the world.

