Lebanon-Israel draft maritime agreement hinges on ‘one word’, diplomat says

A senior diplomatic source told The National on Monday that Lebanon has still not received the final US draft on a potential maritime agreement with Israel, and that the deal hinges on “one word”.

The source said that Beirut is still awaiting the final text, which will be sent by US special envoy Amos Hochstein.

This document had been expected imminently, after Mr Hochstein spoke to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Sunday.

“It’s all hinging on one word,” the senior diplomat told The National, without revealing the word in question.

Contacted by The National, a White House official said the deal was getting closer.

“We are at a critical stage in the negotiations and the gaps have narrowed,” the White House official said on condition of anonymity.

Lebanon has submitted a handful of modifications to a US proposal that could end a long-running maritime border dispute with Israel.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last week the proposal was “on the right track to assert Lebanon's rights over all its waters”.

A Lebanese source close to the negotiations told The National some of the amendments were “essential, and others are not” but they could not officially be disclosed until Israel had responded.

After 15 months of indirect negotiations and shuttle diplomacy by Mr Hochstein between Lebanon and Israel, the deal is now regarded as near completion and could be hours away.

At stake in the long-running maritime dispute is access to and control of what are thought to be highly productive oil and gasfields that straddle both sides of the border.

A resolution would delineate the maritime border between Lebanon and its southern neighbour for the first time since Israel was established in 1948.

The two countries are bitter foes and have fought several conflicts.