At least six dead and dozens missing after bus falls into gorge in Indian Himalayas

At least six people have died and more than three dozen are missing after a bus carrying a wedding party fell into a mountain gorge in the Indian Himalayas, police said.

More than 45 passengers were on the bus when it reportedly lost control and swerved before plunging into a gorge late on Tuesday in a remote region in the treacherous mountains of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand state.

“Six bodies have been recovered by police with the help of local villagers. The fate of the remaining passengers remains unknown,” G L Kohli, police chief of Kotdwar, the regional headquarters, told The National.

Mr Kohli said emergency rescue teams were sent to the region but they were struggling to access the accident scene due to vertical mountain slopes in the dark.

The picturesque Uttarakhand state has some of the country’s most notorious and dangerous roads that crisscross the mighty Himalayan ranges, and road accidents are frequent.

Experts say speeding and defective road designs contribute to the deadly crashes.

More than 20 Hindu pilgrims were killed in June after a bus they were travelling in plunged into a mountain gorge in Uttarkashi region.

An average 150,000 people are killed each year in traffic accidents in India, according to government figures.

Authorities in Uttarkashi were separately battling to rescue dozens of mountaineers near a Himalayan peak after they were hit by an avalanche early on Tuesday.

At least four trainee mountaineers were killed and 26 others were trapped in a crevasse as an aerial rescue operation was called off due to bad weather and poor lighting.