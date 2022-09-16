Unusual climbing antics from around the world — in pictures

Around the world, climbing has been used for a variety of purposes, including collecting food, raising money for charity, celebrating national events and even making political statements.

YouTuber Adam Lockwood learnt the hard way that scaling buildings is an act of trespassing - it's usually safer to be a daredevil in a more controlled environment.

From (illegally) climbing Britain's tallest building to ice climbing festivals, check out the most unusual antics in our gallery above.

