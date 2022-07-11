Omani police arrest three men for climbing flagpole

Three men have been arrested for climbing a large flagpole at a popular visitor attraction during the Eid Al Adha holidays in Oman.

The Royal Oman Police shared video of the trio at Nizwa Fort, about 160 kilometres south-west of Muscat. The site dates back more than 400 years.

It was not clear if the men were interfering with the flag or climbing the pole for a dare.

قيادة شرطة محافظة الداخلية تستوقف ثلاثة آسيويين بتهمة تسلق سارية العلم بقلعة نزوى بشكلٍ يعرض حياتهم للخطر، وتُستكمل بحقهم الإجراءات القانونية#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/Tker4aECUm — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 11, 2022

Police said the men were endangering their own lives and that legal action was being considered.

Oman has been battered by rainstorms in recent days that have led to flooding.

There were reports of five deaths between Thursday and Sunday, and at least a dozen people had to be rescued.

The south of the country around Salalah was worst hit, but two of the deaths were in northern areas.

