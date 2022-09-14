EU intervention to keep the electricity market working

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has officially announced a package of measures to limit a surge in gas and power prices this winter.

The bloc's energy ministers will hold an emergency summit on September 30 to attempt to approve the measures, which were announced in Ms von der Leyen's State of the European Union speech on Wednesday.

Gas tanks in Europe are 84 per cent full but efforts are needed to bring down consumption and prices.

The proposals, some of which were first unveiled last week, include targets for member states to reduce consumption during peak hours and skimming off excess revenues from renewable energy companies.

Fossil fuel companies, which are making "huge profits", are also expected to make a "crisis contribution", Mrs Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday. The commission hopes to raise more than €140 billion for member states to "cushion the blow directly."

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said earlier this week that this “solidarity contribution” aims to help cash-strapped citizens and businesses.

Europe is facing an energy crisis that could lead to rolling power cuts, the closure of factories and a deep recession. Germany is looking at reactivating two nuclear power plants. AP

The commission is also working on ways to support energy companies, which are facing a liquidity crisis because of collaterals in cash that they must deposit for their operations.

Why does the EU want to intervene in energy markets?

On Tuesday, Czech Minister for European Affairs Mikulas Bek gave Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) gathered in Strasburg some telling examples of the significant rise in energy prices in Europe and said gas prices had spiralled out of control.

In August, natural gas prices reached new records of €340 ($342.43) per megawatt hour, compared with €40 per megawatt hour a year ago. Benchmark electricity prices also surged by about 300 per cent this year.

The current level of energy prices has pushed eurozone inflation to 9.1 per cent in August. Companies are struggling to cope and some have already halted production.

“This alarming trend can have potentially disruptive consequences for our economy,” Mr Bek told European legislators.

Politicians fear public anger as the cost of living rises across Europe.

“The winter facing us will be long and harsh. Europeans will have to choose between eating and heating,” said French MEP Aurore Lalucq, a social democrat, during a debate on energy at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

“We are now facing a social crisis that will explode in our faces.”

What has the bloc done so far?

The European Commission has been trying to wean the continent away from Russian hydrocarbons. It imposed a partial embargo on Russian oil in July and banned Russia coal imports from August 10.

It has sought to buy gas from different countries, including Norway, the US and Azerbaijan.

EU figures show that before the war in Ukraine, 43 per cent of the bloc's imported energy came from Russia. That figure has fallen to 9 per cent over the past seven months.

Gas storage on the continent currently stands at 84 per cent, exceeding its pre-winter filling target, but countries will have to make efforts to reduce their consumption to avoid rationing this winter, analysts have said.

In August, the commission called for a reduction in natural gas consumption by 15 per cent until next March. Several countries, including Spain and Greece, have introduced measures to slash consumption while others, such as Poland, have expressed their opposition to the plan.

The city of Paris announced on Tuesday that it would switch off ornamental lights on famous monuments, including the Eiffel Tower, an hour earlier than normal.

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, left, Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, center, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, arrive for the State of Union 2021 address inside the Louise Weiss building in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Von der Leyen laid out plans to raise 140 billion euros ($140 billion) as part of a series of radical steps to rein in the biggest energy crisis in decades. Photographer: Benjamin Girette / Bloomberg

What effect have EU sanctions had on Russia?

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russia were already having “very serious consequences” for Moscow.

Russia’s budget surplus declined sharply in August, suggesting a drop in oil and gas revenue.

“If we look at figures from January to August this year to last year, the Russian budget has gone up by 18 per cent less due to a fall in sales of oil and gas,” said Mr Borrell. “The income coming from sales of hydrocarbons has dropped tremendously.”

Mr Borrell also argued that sanctions were hurting Russia’s potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment.

“If you look at the inside, the guts of a Russian tank destroyed on a Ukrainian street, you will see the tremendous amount of electronic components manufactured by European countries in those tanks,” Mr Borrell told MEPs.

“Two thirds of all civilian aircraft can no longer fly because their components come from western countries and the blockade also makes it impossible for them to get the spare parts they need.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country was holding up well in the face of western sanctions.

“The economic blitzkrieg tactics, the onslaught they were counting on, did not work,” he said on state TV while chairing a meeting on the economy.