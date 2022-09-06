India's Bengaluru flooded after torrential rains

Several parts of India’s southern city of Bengaluru have been flooded after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and disrupted life in the country’s IT hub on Tuesday.

Officer-goers used boats and tractors for transportation as dozens of houses and vehicles remained inundated in low-lying areas. Torrential rains have lashed the city in Karnataka state since Monday night.

Videos on local television showed vehicles completely submerged in floodwater and in parts distressed people, some carrying children, waded through knee-deep water.

Sir @anandmahindra, a humble request to send more tractors to help keep up the #bengaluruspirit as #bengalurufloods. This farmer’s backbone is our only hope to move around our city during this emergency. #BengaluruRain #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/GKlf0Ei5PW — Anil Budur Lulla (@anil_lulla) September 5, 2022

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly killed after being electrocuted when she accidentally touched an electricity pole near the eastern suburb of Marathahalli. She was going home when her two-wheeler broke down on a waterlogged road.

Authorities have closed schools and colleges and advised people to remain at home.

Power cuts have occurred and water supply has been severely affected in some localities, with authorities announcing the use of water tankers. Up to 430 houses have been completely damaged and more than 2,100 have suffered partial damage, the government said.

“My apartment is completely flooded ... the water level is rising," one resident told a local news channel, while climbing aboard a tractor as he headed out of a flooded area. "This all started two days back and yesterday we were forced to move out after there was a power cut. The authorities have to do something, we pay so much taxes."

Firefighters help to evacuate residents from a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Monday. AFP

Karnataka is among the wettest states in India and Bengaluru, with a population of about 13 million people, is surrounded by lakes and ponds. The city suffers floods every year owing to torrential rainfall in the monsoon season and poor infrastructure and drainage systems.

This is the second time in a week that heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the IT hub of the country, bringing life to a standstill.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall caused flooding in low-lying residential areas and choked roads.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that three billion rupees ($37.6 million) will be released to tackle the emergency.