Unusual ways children get to school around the world - in pictures

Millions of children around the world returned to school this week — some for the first time in two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While here in the UAE, the biggest hardship for pupils and parents was heavy congestion on the roads, some children living in remote areas around the world embark on intrepid journeys.

From donkey rides in the Jordan Valley to crossing great rivers on rafts, check out our gallery above.

