British man volunteering as a medic dies in Ukraine

A Briton has died while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine.

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, Norfolk, was killed on August 24.

In a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring his body back to the UK, his sister, Lorna, said he lost his life "in the line of duty".

According to reports, the 48 year-old died while trying to help a comrade who was injured when a vehicle was hit by a tank shell near Kharkiv.

"Please help us bring this war hero home," she wrote.

"Our brother bravely volunteered to go to (Ukraine) as a medic to help save lives in this war torn country.

"In the line of duty, helping others he lost his life. This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home.

“We have spoken to an international funeral provider and it's going to cost around £4,000 to have him repatriated back to the UK.”

She said he gave his life to save others and “needs to come back home to have the service he deserves.”

“A true hero's service surrounded by his family and friends. Please, please help to bring our hero home,” she wrote.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told the PA news agency: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities."

As of early on Wednesday, the appeal had raised £5,640.

Mr Mackintosh is believed to be the fourth British person to die in Ukraine during the conflict.

In July it was revealed Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces, had died in detention. He was carrying out humanitarian work at the time of his capture.

And in June, Jordan Gatley, who left the army to fight in Ukraine, was shot dead during fighting in the besieged city of Severodonetsk.

Other British nationals have been charged with fighting as mercenaries, including Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28, who have been sentenced to death.