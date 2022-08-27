UK gives Ukraine minehunter drones to help clear coastline of Russian mines

The UK is giving Ukraine underwater drones to help the country clear its coastline of Russian mines and improve its shipments of grain.

A small number of ships have left Ukraine carrying grain since the UN brokered a deal to allow food exports in July.

But efforts have been hampered by the presence of sea mines left by Russian forces along Ukraine’s coast.

“Russia’s cynical attempts to hold the world’s food supply to ransom must not be allowed to succeed,” said UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

“This vital equipment and training will help Ukraine make their waters safe, helping to smooth the flow of grain to the rest of the world and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they look to defend their coastline and ports.”

Six autonomous minehunting vehicles will be sent to Ukraine for use in the waters off its coast.

Half will be donated from UK stock, with three purchased from industry, the Ministry of Defence said.

Dozens of Ukrainian personnel will be taught how to use them by the Royal Navy and US Navy 6th Fleet. The first tranche have already begun their training in Britain, the MOD confirmed.

“Through the expert skills being taught here, our Ukrainian allies will be able to clear their own waters of mines,” said Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff.

“These weapons target shipping indiscriminately, but particularly affect civilian traffic and trade and have had a devastating impact on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

“This training is another powerful demonstration of the UK’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine in their fight to defend their country and repel Russian aggression.”

The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments. It can operate at depths of up to 100 metres to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine earlier this week.