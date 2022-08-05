What's the world's happiest country? Global emotional survey revealed

Which country is the most stressful? Where do people feel like their countrymen and women treat them with the most respect? Where are people more likely to be sad?

A new global poll by the international survey company Gallup asked 140,000 people around the world how they feel, with the goal of creating a global emotional temperature map.

Indonesia and Malaysia topped the list for the world’s most well-rested countries, while 99 per cent of people in Paraguay said they were treated with respect all day long.

READ MORE Andrew Hallam: how to find the right balance between happiness and spending

Unlike many surveys that look at income, life expectancy or health care, the Global Emotions report looks at how people around the world are feeling.

Asked if they felt well rested yesterday, 86 per cent of the 1,000 people surveyed in Indonesia and Malaysia said yes, followed by Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Taiwan. By contrast, in Lebanon (73 per cent), Afghanistan (68 per cent) and Ukraine (55 per cent), people said no.

Other questions included, “Did you smile or laugh a lot yesterday?”, “Did you learn or do something interesting yesterday?” and “Were you treated with respect all day yesterday?”

Honduras was listed as the most smile-filled country, followed by Indonesia, Panama and Cambodia.

Other questions related to anger, sadness and pain.

Lebanon was found to be the angriest nation in the world, with the highest number of worried people who are least likely to smile, learn something new or experience enjoyment. The responses symbolise the new mood of despair, frustration and sadness that has enveloped the Arab country as it struggles with a dire economic crisis and the political and emotional fallout from the August 4, 2020, port blast.

Gallup’s global emotional temperature map powers the World Happiness Report, the UN's annual benchmark index.

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the fifth time, followed by three of its Nordic neighbours, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

The UN World Happiness Report is mainly based on factors such as the fight against corruption and life expectancy, and it is published by the body's Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Here are the full results of the survey:

Are you angry?

Did you experience anger yesterday?

Yes:

Lebanon Turkey Armenia Iraq Afghanistan

No:

Finland Mauritius Estonia Portugal Netherlands

Are you in pain?

Did you experience physical pain yesterday?

Yes:

Sierra Leone Iraq Benin Jordan Egypt

No:

Vietnam Taiwan Singapore Philippines Malaysia

Are you happy?

Did you experience enjoyment yesterday?

Yes:

Iceland Paraguay Denmark Ireland Cambodia

No:

Lebanon Afghanistan Turkey Egypt Sierra Leone

Are you sad?

Did you experience sadness yesterday?

Yes:

Afghanistan Lebanon Turkey Guinea India

No:

Kosovo Taiwan Singapore Kazakhstan Japan

Are you stressed?

Did you experience stress yesterday?

Yes:

Afghanistan Lebanon Turkey Ecuador Jordan

No:

Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Indonesia Mongolia

Are you worried?

Did you experience worry yesterday?

Yes:

Afghanistan Brazil Lebanon Malta Ecuador

No:

Kazakhstan Kosovo Taiwan Mauritius Uzbekistan

Learnt something new?

Did you learn or do something interesting yesterday?

Yes:

Philippines Senegal Finland Panama Peru

No:

Afghanistan Turkey Lebanon Pakistan Egypt

Treated with respect?

Were you treated with respect all day yesterday?

Yes:

Paraguay Chile Uruguay El Salvador Honduras

No:

Lao Japan South Korea Republic of the Congo Nepal

Laughed or smiled?

Did you smile or laugh a lot yesterday?

Yes:

Honduras Indonesia Panama Cambodia Lao

No:

Afghanistan Turkey Lebanon Nepal Serbia

Are you well rested?

Did you feel well rested yesterday?

Yes:

Indonesia Malaysia Mongolia Uzbekistan Taiwan

No: