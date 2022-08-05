What's the world's happiest country? Global emotional survey revealed

Gallup survey gauges how good life is around the world based on set of emotions

The National
Aug 05, 2022
Which country is the most stressful? Where do people feel like their countrymen and women treat them with the most respect? Where are people more likely to be sad?

A new global poll by the international survey company Gallup asked 140,000 people around the world how they feel, with the goal of creating a global emotional temperature map.

Indonesia and Malaysia topped the list for the world’s most well-rested countries, while 99 per cent of people in Paraguay said they were treated with respect all day long.

Unlike many surveys that look at income, life expectancy or health care, the Global Emotions report looks at how people around the world are feeling.

Asked if they felt well rested yesterday, 86 per cent of the 1,000 people surveyed in Indonesia and Malaysia said yes, followed by Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Taiwan. By contrast, in Lebanon (73 per cent), Afghanistan (68 per cent) and Ukraine (55 per cent), people said no.

Other questions included, “Did you smile or laugh a lot yesterday?”, “Did you learn or do something interesting yesterday?” and “Were you treated with respect all day yesterday?”

Honduras was listed as the most smile-filled country, followed by Indonesia, Panama and Cambodia.

Other questions related to anger, sadness and pain.

Lebanon was found to be the angriest nation in the world, with the highest number of worried people who are least likely to smile, learn something new or experience enjoyment. The responses symbolise the new mood of despair, frustration and sadness that has enveloped the Arab country as it struggles with a dire economic crisis and the political and emotional fallout from the August 4, 2020, port blast.

Gallup’s global emotional temperature map powers the World Happiness Report, the UN's annual benchmark index.

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the fifth time, followed by three of its Nordic neighbours, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

The UN World Happiness Report is mainly based on factors such as the fight against corruption and life expectancy, and it is published by the body's Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Here are the full results of the survey:

Are you angry?

Did you experience anger yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Lebanon
  2. Turkey
  3. Armenia
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan

No:

  1. Finland
  2. Mauritius
  3. Estonia
  4. Portugal
  5. Netherlands

Are you in pain?

Did you experience physical pain yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Sierra Leone
  2. Iraq
  3. Benin
  4. Jordan
  5. Egypt

No:

  1. Vietnam
  2. Taiwan
  3. Singapore
  4. Philippines
  5. Malaysia

Are you happy?

Did you experience enjoyment yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Iceland
  2. Paraguay
  3. Denmark
  4. Ireland
  5. Cambodia

No:

  1. Lebanon
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Turkey
  4. Egypt
  5. Sierra Leone

Are you sad?

Did you experience sadness yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Lebanon
  3. Turkey
  4. Guinea
  5. India

No:

  1. Kosovo
  2. Taiwan
  3. Singapore
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Japan

Are you stressed?

Did you experience stress yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Lebanon
  3. Turkey
  4. Ecuador
  5. Jordan

No:

  1. Uzbekistan
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Kyrgyzstan
  4. Indonesia
  5. Mongolia

Are you worried?

Did you experience worry yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Brazil
  3. Lebanon
  4. Malta
  5. Ecuador

No:

  1. Kazakhstan
  2. Kosovo
  3. Taiwan
  4. Mauritius
  5. Uzbekistan

Learnt something new?

Did you learn or do something interesting yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Philippines
  2. Senegal
  3. Finland
  4. Panama
  5. Peru

No:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Turkey
  3. Lebanon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Egypt

Treated with respect?

Were you treated with respect all day yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Paraguay
  2. Chile
  3. Uruguay
  4. El Salvador
  5. Honduras

No:

  1. Lao
  2. Japan
  3. South Korea
  4. Republic of the Congo
  5. Nepal

Laughed or smiled?

Did you smile or laugh a lot yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Honduras
  2. Indonesia
  3. Panama
  4. Cambodia
  5. Lao

No:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Turkey
  3. Lebanon
  4. Nepal
  5. Serbia

Are you well rested?

Did you feel well rested yesterday?

Yes:

  1. Indonesia
  2. Malaysia
  3. Mongolia
  4. Uzbekistan
  5. Taiwan

No:

  1. Lebanon
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ukraine
  4. Turkey
  5. Hungary
Updated: August 05, 2022, 6:04 PM
