Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $18 million

Malaysian customs officials have seized $18 million worth of rare animal parts, including elephant tusks and rhino horns.

The haul included tiger bones and pangolin scales, officials said on Monday.

Authorities uncovered the illicit cargo in Port Klang, on Malaysia's west coast, hidden in a container carrying timber on July 10.

READ MORE Women rangers are taking on armed gangs in Africa's wildlife poaching hotspots

It included an estimated 6,000 kilograms of elephant tusks — Malaysia's biggest single seizure of elephant ivory, said customs department chief Zazuli Johan.

There were 29 kilograms of rhino horns found, 100 kilos of pangolin scales and 300 kilos of animal skulls and other bones, Mr Zazuli told a press conference.

The seizure had an estimated value of $18 million. Mr Zazuli said Malaysia was not the shipment's final destination, but did not say where it was heading.

A Malaysian customs officer displays an animal skull at a press conference in Port Klang in Selangor. AFP

Malaysia is a centre for wildlife trafficking, with animal parts shipped through the country to lucrative regional markets.

Animal parts such as elephant tusks and pangolin scales are popular in countries where they are used in traditional medicine, including in China and Vietnam.

There have been no arrests over the seizure.

Kanitha Krishnasamy, South-east Asia director at wildlife trade monitoring group Traffic, welcomed the "significant seizure".

"This medley of threatened species in a single seizure is concerning, and it certainly verifies the suspicion that criminals continue to use Malaysian ports to move contraband wildlife," she said.