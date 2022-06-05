Philadelphia shooting kills 3 and injures at least 11

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late on Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd.

Police Inspector DF Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit, AP reported.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Mr Pace said.

The condition of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.

The department tweeted an advisory for people to avoid the area, saying that several people were injured.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022

The deadly shooting is yet another incident in the US that comes less than two weeks after a horrific attack on a school in Texas, which involved young children and rekindled a national conversation about the ease of access to firearms.

The Texas shooting prompted Congress to attempt to tighten the nation's notoriously lax gun laws, though meaningful reform has been thwarted time and again in the past.

In 2020, at least 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the US, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data based mainly on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FBI.

The year 2020 is the most recent year for which complete data is available. The deaths included gun murders as well as gun suicides.