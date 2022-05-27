'It was the wrong decision' not to breach Uvalde classroom, Texas official says

Nineteen police officers were in a hallway at a Texas primary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront the gunman responsible for the second-deadliest school shooting in a decade, authorities said on Friday.

The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday’s attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” Mr McCraw said about officers not confronting the killer, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Police are facing severe criticism over their apparently botched response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

Survivors, including children, were calling emergency services from the classroom long after Ramos had entered with an AR-15 semi-automatic-style rifle, while police officers standing in the hallway outside the room were waiting for backup and tactical gear, Mr McCraw said.

Someone whom Mr McCraw did not identify called 911 a number of times starting at 12.03pm, telling police in a whisper that there were several dead and that there were still “eight to nine” pupils alive, he said.

One child told an emergency services operator: “Please send the police now.”

Officers did not go into the classroom until 12.50pm, Mr McCraw said.

US Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, he said.

A New York Times report on Friday said the Border Patrol tactical team was told to hold back from entering the school, after arriving on the scene shortly after 12pm.

The attack is the deadliest school shooting in the US since Sandy Hook, Connecticut, where 26 pupils and faculty members were killed.

Agencies contributed to this report