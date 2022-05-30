Delhi's Jama Masjid mosque damaged by severe thunderstorm

At least one person has been killed and several vehicles damaged after a fierce thunderstorm and heavy showers battered the Indian capital Delhi and its satellite cities on Monday.

The storm also caused damage to the historic Jama Masjid — a 16th-century mosque in the heart of the city — as one of its finials on top of the middle dome snapped.

The mosque’s shahi or main imam said two people were injured after stones on the mosque’s minarets became loose and fell down.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari said: "It needs urgent repair to prevent further damage."

Delhi, which has been reeling under scorching heat and humidity, suffered intense spells of rain and storms on Monday evening. The dreadful conditions sharply dropped temperatures from 40ºC earlier in the day to 25ºC by 5pm, one weather station said.

Winds of speeds of up to100 kilometres per hour battered the city, while hailstorms were also reported in parts.

In Old Delhi's Daryaganj, a 50-year-old man identified by his first name Kamal was killed after a portion of his neighbour's balcony fell on him.

Police said he was roaming outside his house when the debris was blown on to him by a fierce gust of wind.

Downpour led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Dozens of trees were also uprooted on the roads, causing traffic snarls during the evening rush hour. In some areas, vehicles were struck as frozen pieces of ice hit windshields and motorcyclists.

Videos and images on social media showed vehicles trapped under fallen trees. In one incident, a car was damaged after an air-conditioner fell on it due to strong winds.

Police in central Delhi rescued three people, including a child, after their car was trapped under a fallen tree.

The storm also affected flights, with at least five diverted and more than 70 delayed at the capital's airport. Several passenger planes reportedly circled over the Indira Gandhi International Airport, waiting for the inclement weather to clear.

The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier today predicted a “light-to-moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds, with speeds up to 50 kmph”.

The storm comes exactly a week after another strong thunderstorm hit the city and adjoining regions. This caused widespread damage to vehicles and trees amid plummeting temperatures.