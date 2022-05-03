Indian PM Modi: no country will emerge victorious from Russia-Ukraine war

Leader addressed joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after India-Germany Governmental Consultations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz address journalists in Berlin. Getty
Taniya Dutta
May 03, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine — saying no country will emerge victorious from the conflict.

Mr Modi addressed a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday after the biennial India-Germany Governmental Consultations, a unique dialogue format of ministers in Berlin.

“We believe that no party will emerge victorious in this war. Everyone will suffer losses and that is why we are in favour of peace,” he said.

'Sour gold': India's high lime prices put summer thirst-quencher out of reach

“The war has put pressure on oil prices and global food supplies is also putting a burden on every family in the world but developing and poorer nations are most affected. India is worried about the humanitarian impact.

"We have insisted on a ceasefire and called for talks as the only way to resolve the dispute since the start of the Ukraine crisis."

Mr Modi is on a three-day visit to France, Germany and Denmark to hold bilateral and multilateral talks amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

New Delhi has maintained a neutral stance on the war, refrained from publicly condemning Moscow and abstained from voting for the West-backed resolutions against Russia at the UN on Ukraine.

