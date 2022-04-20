500 Rohingya refugees escape from Malaysian detention centre

Six detainees were killed while trying to cross a main road, local media reported

Rohingya refugees in Ukhia, Bangladesh, in March. Malaysia is a preferred destination for Muslim Rohingya fleeing from Myanmar and Bangladesh. AFP
The National
More than 500 Rohingya refugees have escaped from detention in Malaysia following a protest, but most have been rearrested, immigration officials said.

The immigration department said 528 refugees fled on Wednesday morning after breaking a door and barrier grill at a temporary detention centre in northern Penang state, AP reported.

Police and other agencies were deployed and 362 detainees have been rearrested, the department said.

“The search for the remaining detainees is continuing,” it said, without giving further details on what sparked the breakout.

Penang police chief Mohamad Shuhaily Mohamad Zain told local media six detainees were killed while trying to cross a main road. He was quoted as saying the victims were two men, two women, a boy and a girl.

Malaysia, which has a dominant Muslim population, is a preferred destination for Muslim Rohingya fleeing from Myanmar or those seeking to escape misery in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Malaysia doesn’t grant refugee status, but the country houses some 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers accredited with the UNHCR, including more than 100,000 Rohingya and other Myanmar ethnic groups. Thousands more stay undocumented after arriving in the country illegally by sea.

RohingyaMalaysiaMyanmarAsia
