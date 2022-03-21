US to condemn as 'genocide' Myanmar's violence against Rohingya Muslims

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to describe as 'genocide' the violence perpetrated against the Muslim Rohingya community by the military in Myanmar.

Mr Blinken is due to speak at the Holocaust Museum in Washington on Monday, for a new exhibition called Burma's Path to Genocide on the killing and persecution of the minority community.

In December last year, during a visit to Malaysia, Mr Blinken said the US was looking "very actively" at whether the treatment of the Rohingya might "constitute genocide".

The US State Department released a report in 2018 that described violence against the Rohingya in western Rakhine state as "extreme, large-scale, widespread, and seemingly geared towards both terrorising the population and driving out the Rohingya residents".

"I'll never forget the painful stories I heard in 2017 from members of the Rohingya community in Burma and Bangladesh - stories of violence and crimes against humanity," US senator from Oregon Jeff Merkley write on Twitter on Sunday about news of the genocide designation.

"Good to see the admin take this overdue step to hold this brutal regime accountable, which I've pushed for years," he said.

About 850,000 Rohingya are languishing in camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, having fled mass killings and sexual violence, while another 600,000 members of the community remain in Rakhine where they report widespread oppression.

A legal designation of genocide - defined by the UN as acts "committed with intent to destroy, in whole or part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group" - could be followed by further sanctions and limits on aid, among other penalties against the already-isolated junta, The New York Times reported.

The US slapped a series of sanctions on the country's leaders and, like other Western nations, has long restricted supplies of weapons to its armed forces, which even before the junta took power faced allegations of crimes against humanity for the brutal campaign against the Rohingya.

The case opened against Myanmar by The Gambia at the International Court of Justice in 2019 has been complicated by last year's coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government, triggering mass protests and a bloody crackdown.

The Nobel peace laureate, who faced criticism from rights groups for her involvement in the Rohingya case, is now under house arrest and on trial by the same generals she defended at The Hague.

The administration of President Barack Obama had pumped large amounts of political capital into Myanmar's transition to a fledgling democracy, offering financial help and diplomatic support.

But the US also made clear its discomfort at continuing violence between Myanmar's army and ethnic rebels as well as religious violence and discriminatory policies aimed at the Rohingya.