Which Russian-linked superyachts have been seized and where?

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the international community has issued sanctions and taken other punitive measures against Russian officials and oligarchs.

As a result, superyachts and other assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to some of Russia's wealthiest people have been seized or detained.

While the US and other western allies have continued to pursue action against wealthy Russians, vessel-tracking websites have shown a large number of luxury yachts leaving Europe in recent weeks to destinations such as the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with Washington.

Here are the Russian-linked superyachts that have been detained so far.

Axioma

'Axioma', a superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Dmitrievich Pumpyansky who is on the EU's sanctions list, docks at a port in Gibraltar. Reuters

Russian link: This vessel belongs to Russia's largest steel pipe maker, billionaire Dmitrievich Pumpyansky, who has been sanctioned by the EU.

Date held: On March 21, the Axioma docked in Gibraltar and was subsequently detained by authorities.

Size: The yacht is 72 metres long and is owned by British Virgin Islands company Pyrene Investments, of which Mr Pumpyansky is believed to be a beneficiary.

Flag: The vessel was travelling under a Maltese flag.

Little Bear I and Little Bear II

A cyclist rides past the 24-metre-long 'La Petite Ourse', belonging to Russian oligarch Alexei Kuzmichev, which is docked in the harbour of Antibes, south of France. AFP

Russian connection: Alexey Kuzmichev, 59, is a main shareholder of the Alfa Group. In a March 15 announcement, the EU said Mr Kuzmichev has “well-established ties to the Russian president”. His two yachts, Little Bear I and Little Bear II, are together worth more than $100 million.

Date held: The two yachts were seized on March 22 in France's Cannes and Antibes.

Size: Little Bear I is 17 metres long and worth $22m while Little Bear II is 26 metres long and is worth $77m.

Amore Vero

Superyacht 'Amore Vero', which French authorities have said is linked to Rosneft's chief executive, is seen at La Ciotat Port near Marseille, France. Reuters

Russian connection: Although unconfirmed, the Amore Vero is believed to have links to sanctioned Russian chief executive of oil company Rosneft Igor Sechin, whom the EU calls one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's “most trusted and closest advisers” and one of the “most powerful members of Russian political elite".

Date held: French authorities said they seized the Amore Vero on March 4 as it was attempting to leave French territorial waters. A statement by the French Ministry of Economy said the vessel was scheduled for repairs which would last for three months but “was making arrangements to sail urgently” without completing the work.

Size: The 86-metre-long vessel is valued at $120m.

Crescent

Superyacht 'Crescent', which has been detained by Spanish authorities, is seen docked at Marina Port Tarraco in Tarragona, Spain. Reuters

Russian connection: Also believed to belong to Igor Schin, the Crescent was detained by Spanish authorities while docked in the Mediterranean port city of Tarragona. Authorities said they will hold the yacht until they determine its true owner.

Date held: It was seized on March 16 although it was scheduled to depart on March 4, but never did.

Size: At 135 metres long, this yacht is considered one of the biggest in the world and was sailing under a Cayman Islands flag. Specialist website SuperYachtFan estimates the vessel to be worth $600m.

Lady Anastasia

The yacht called 'Lady Anastasia', owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev, is seen at Port Adriano on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Reuters

Russian connection: Also in Spain's Mallorca, authorities retained the Lady Anastasia, which belongs to Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev, general director of Russia's Rosoboronexport, a state-owned defence exporter. The vessel was partially sunk by a Ukrainian worker on board in protest of the Russian invasion and the suspected owner's involvement in supplying arms to the war effort.

Date held: On March 15, local media said authorities were sealing the boat and keeping it from leaving.

Size: At 47 metres long, the boat is estimated to be worth $7.15m and is sailing under the flag of St Vincent and Grenadines.

Valerie

The superyacht 'Valerie', which was seized by the Spanish government, is moored in Barcelona, Spain. Bloomberg

Russian connection: In yet another seizure by Spanish authorities, this time in Barcelona, the Valerie is believed to be linked to Russian aerospace and defence conglomerate chief Sergei Chemezov, who owns Rostec. He has been sanctioned by the US.

Date held: The Valerie was detained on March 15 for belonging to what the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called “one of the principal oligarchs” of Russia. “There will be more,” Mr Sanchez said on national television. The vessel was undergoing repairs at the time it was captured.

Size: The 85-metre-long boat is estimated to be worth $140m.

Sailing Yacht A

'Sailing Yacht A' owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko is seen in front of Monaco harbour. Reuters

Russian connection: Owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the enormous vessel was seized by Italian police in the port of Trieste.

Date held: Authorities detained the ship on March 12.

Size: At a whopping 142 metres long, Sailing Yacht A is one of only three sailing yachts longer than 100 metres and is the world's largest private sail-assisted motor yacht. Currently under the flag of Isle of Man, the vessel is estimated to be worth $600m by specialised publication SuperYachtFan.

Lady M and Lena

A view of the yacht 'Lady M', owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, where it is docked at Imperia's harbour, Italy. AP

Russian connection: Also in Italy, police detained the Lady M owned by steel tycoon and the so-called richest man in Russia, Alexey Mordashov, in the port of Imperia. The Lena yacht belonging to Gennady Timchenko, a Russian oil and gas mogul, was “blocked” in Sanremo.

Date held: Authorities took over the vessels on March 4.

Size: The Lady M is 65 metres long and is estimated to cost $55m. Less is known about the Lena which Italian officials say is 42 metres long.

Quantum Blue

The 'Quantum Blue', Russian billionaire Sergei Galitsky's yacht, docked in the port of Monaco. AFP

Russian connection: The Quantum Blue is owned by a company linked to Russian billionaire Sergei Galitsky, who heads Rosneft — making him the second company executive to be affected by the boat seizures. The vessel was seized in south of France in Monaco's port Hercule.

Date held: Authorities took over the boat on March 3.

Size: The 104-metre-long vessel is estimated to cost $250m.

Dilbar

The 'Dilbar', a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. Reuters

Russian connection: The Dilbar is owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who named the boat after his mother. It was seized by German authorities in Hamburg. It is the largest yacht in the world by interior volume.

Date held: The vessel was detained on March 3 in a decision that Mr Usmanov called “unfair” and “defamatory".

Size: The 156-metre-long yacht is estimated to be worth $800m.