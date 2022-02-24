Who are the oligarchs under sanctions from the UK?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expanded sanctions against Russian businesses on Thursday, adding five more Russian oligarchs to a wider list of targets.

Among them is a billionaire once married to the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and major financial figures.

"They come to Harrods to shop, they stay in our best hotels when they like, they send their children to our best public schools, and that is what's being stopped," a diplomatic source said.

"So that these people are essentially persona non grata in every major western European capital in the world. That really bites."

The five oligarchs named are:

Kirill Shamalov, 39. Russia's youngest billionaire and the former husband of Mr Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova.

Pyotr Fradkov, 43. Head of the sanctioned Promsvyazbank, which finances Russian defence industries. He is the son of Mikhail Fradkov, a former prime minister of Russia who was chief of its foreign intelligence service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, with Promsvyazbank chief executive Pyotr Fradkov during a meeting in the Kremlin in December 2021. Kremlin / AP

Denis Bortnikov, 47. The deputy president of government-affiliated VTB bank. His father, Alexander Bortnikov, is head of the Federal Security Service .

Yury Slyusar, 47. The director of United Aircraft Corporation, one of the major defence organisations that has also had sanctions imposed.

Elena Georgieva, 45. The chairwoman of the board of Novikombank, a state-owned defence conglomerate that finances Rostec.

The wider sanctions package include: