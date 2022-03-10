What are Russia’s four demands to end war in Ukraine?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia has set out four conditions to end the war in Ukraine, Moscow has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine was aware of the terms which, if met, would result in fighting "stopping in a moment".

But what are the four demands and how easy would it be for Ukraine to meet them?

Russia wants Ukraine to stop all military action

Mr Peskov denied that Russia was demanding that the capital Kyiv is handed over.

He said Russia is finishing the demilitarisation of Ukraine. He said “the main thing is that Ukraine ceases its military action”.

“They should stop their military action and then no one will shoot,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) and Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) posing before their meeting during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey. The Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers have met for diplomatic talks during the Russian 'special military operation' in Ukraine. EPA

Russia wants Ukraine to change its constitution to enshrine neutrality

Mr Peskov said Ukraine should amend its constitution, which should “reject any aims to enter any bloc”.

This means Ukraine could not join alliances such as Nato and the European Union.

Russia wants Ukraine to acknowledge that Crimea is officially Russian territory

Mr Peskov claimed Ukraine posed a greater threat to security than it had in 2014, when Russia amassed 150,000 troops on the border, prompting fears of a Russian invasion, but limited its action to annexing Crimea.

Ukraine must also recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states

Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk — collectively known as the Donbas region — broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed them independent "people's republics".

Donbas, in the country's east, has been at the centre of the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Tension began to brew after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the two breakaway enclaves.

"We hope that all this will go OK and they will react in a suitable way," Mr Peskov said.

There has not yet been a reaction to the conditions from Ukraine.