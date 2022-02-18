Canada protests: truckers stand ground as police arrest leaders in Ottawa

Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada’s capital stood their ground as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Busloads of police officers arrived near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill as workers put up extra fences around government buildings. Police also began sealing off much of the city's downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters.

“The action is imminent,” said interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell. “We absolutely are committed to end this unlawful demonstration.”

Police arrested organisers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber around Parliament Hill, but officers were not moving in force on the demonstrators. Police took Ms Lich into custody on Thursday.

Police continued negotiating with the protesters and trying to persuade them to go home, Mr Bell said. “We want this demonstration to end peacefully,” he said. “If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans.”

Many of the truckers in the self-styled Freedom Convoy appeared unmoved by days of police and government warnings that they were risking arrest and could see their vehicles seized and bank accounts frozen.

“I’m prepared to sit … and watch them hit me with pepper spray,” said one of their leaders, Pat King. As for the trucks parked bumper-to-bumper, he said: “There’s no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them.”

Mr King later told truckers to lock their doors.

Police officers wear face masks, as truckers and supporters continue to protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 17, 2022. Reuters

Truckers outside Parliament blared their horns in defiance of a court injunction against honking, issued for the benefit of neighbourhood residents.

Ottawa represented the movement’s last stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US, inflicted economic damage on both countries and created a political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The protests have shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following. They have inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

“It’s high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop,” Mr Trudeau declared in Parliament, not far from where the more than 300 trucks were parked.

“They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners,” he said. “They are a threat to public safety.”

The protests by demonstrators in trucks, tractors and motor homes initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broader attack on Covid-19 precautions and Mr Trudeau’s government.

The biggest, most damaging of the blockades at the border took place at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. Before authorities arrested dozens of protesters last weekend and lifted the siege, it disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production.

The final blockade, in Manitoba, ended peacefully on Wednesday.

The movement has drawn support from right-wing extremists and veterans. Some of them are armed, which is one reason authorities have hesitated to move against them.