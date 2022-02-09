UAE company helps launch Africa's largest mangrove reforestation project in Mozambique

Up to 100 million trees to be planted with potential for 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions to be offset annually

epaselect epa07452154 An aerial view shows damage from the flood waters after cyclone Idai made landfall in Sofala Province, Central Mozambique, 21 March 2019. More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds are missing in Mozambique with authorities fearing the number of people dead could be more than 1,000. At least 100 people have been killed and hundreds are missing in Zimbabwe after the tropical cyclone, according to data from the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the country. EPA/EMIDIO JOZINE
The National
Feb 9, 2022

Mozambique’s Ministry of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries has launched Africa's largest mangrove reforestation project.

UAE-based mangrove reforestation specialist, Blue Forest, is a partner.

Over the next 30 years, between 50 million to 100 million trees will be planted in the "biodiversity-sensitive" provinces of Sofala and Zambezia across 185,000 hectares of mangrove forests, according to a statement. It is estimated that approximately 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions will be offset annually in the long term, equivalent to taking 50,000 cars off the road.

Xavier Munjovo, the ministry's permanent secretary, said Mozambique has more than 300,000 hectares of mangroves along its coast, which is one of the largest tracts of mangrove forest in Africa.

The coastal mangroves have been impacted by high seas and the harvesting of firewood for charcoal.

Mr Munjovo hopes the project will “restore our vital mangrove forests for generations to come”.

Satellite imagery, remote sensors and artificial intelligence will be used to target areas where the need for restoration is greatest.

The project will be financed through carbon credits.

“Mozambique is a hugely strategic country when it comes to mangrove forests," said Vahid Fotuhi, founder and CEO of Blue Forest. "Tens of thousands of people and endless marine life will benefit from this project.”

Mr Fotuhi told AFP: "185,000 [hectares] is effectively the size of Paris, Manhattan and London all put together. It's never been done at this scale."

Updated: February 9th 2022, 12:23 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article New York indoor mask mandate to end as US states try to live with Covid
An image that illustrates this article Today's best photos: from horseback riding in Abu Dhabi to starlings over ZaragozaStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Kurt Zouma could be prosecuted over cat abuse videoStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE company helps launch Africa's largest mangrove reforestation project in Mozambique