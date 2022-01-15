Spectator gored to death and 70 injured in bull-taming show in India

A young spectator was gored to death by a bull and about 80 people were injured during a bull-taming event in southern India.

Balamurugan, 19, was killed after a bull stuck its horns in his chest during the Jallikattu competition in Avaniapuram on Friday.

“The incident took place where the bulls were collected after the game,” Thangadurai, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Madurai, told The National.

“The bull attacked the man as he stood near the collection gate when the owner was trying to load it on the vehicle. He was given first aid and died en route to the hospital.”

The three-day contest is held each year to mark the start of Pongal, the harvest festival.

Bulls are released into a crowd of people, and tamers and spectators try to grab the animal’s hump and ride it to the finishing point.

Balamurugan was hit near an area designated for rounding up the animals, when a bull unexpectedly charged out of a nearby arena.

He was seriously injured and given first aid by medical teams and taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“At least 70 people were injured, mainly bull-tamers, but these were not grave injuries,” Thangadurai said.

“It usually happens.”

Police said later that at least 80 people, including bull-tamers, bull owners and spectators, were injured.

Running with bulls

As many as 652 bulls and 294 bull-tamers took part in seven rounds of the sport, which was allowed by a top state minister, the police said.

Hundreds of villagers gathered on rooftops near the arena to watch the competition.

A local man named Karthik won the competition after he tamed 24 bulls, claiming a trophy and a car. Last year, he tamed 16 bulls.

An animal that could not be subdued was judged to be the “best bull”. Its owner received a motorcycle as a prize.

For years, the sport has been criticised by animal rights activists. They say the bulls are tortured and are made to drink alcohol to turn them more ferocious.

In 2014, the Supreme Court banned the sport and penalised the practice. But it continued for two years before state and federal governments buckled under public pressure and brought in a law to legalise the game.

Last week, the government of Tamil Nadu state extended Covid-19 restrictions but granted permission for the competition to go ahead with 150 spectators or 50 per cent sitting capacity.

Spectators had to prove they had tested negative for Covid-19 and had been immunised against it.