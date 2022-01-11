EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies at the age of 65

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early on Tuesday at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman has said.

The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill for more than two weeks due to a dysfunction of the immune system.

"David Sassoli passed away at 1.15am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised," spokesman Roberto Cuillo wrote on Twitter. "The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours."

The former television newsreader had been in hospital since December 26, with "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system", Mr Cuillo had said on Monday, announcing the cancellation of Sassoli's official activities.

Sassoli was also admitted with pneumonia for several weeks last September.

The European Parliament sits for a five-year term between elections, but the president of the body serves for half that time.

Sassoli had already indicated that he would not seek re-election.

He was born on May 30, 1956, in Florence, Italy.

Known as 'Il Presidente'

After a 30-year career as an Italian journalist, starting out in newspapers then moving to television and becoming a nationally known anchor, Sassoli became a member of the European Parliament in 2009, and speaker in 2019.

He was a member of the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the second-biggest grouping in the parliament after the centre-right European People's Party.

Although his role was that of Speaker, he had the title of president of the European legislature. His arrival in the chamber was traditionally announced in Italian as "Il Presidente".

Unlike some EU officials, who speak in English and French during public appearances, Sassoli made a point of using Italian.

On Tuesday next week, MEPs are expected to hold the first round of voting for his successor.