Kazakhstan says nearly 8,000 have been arrested over violence blamed on 'terrorists'

Kazakhstan's security forces have detained 7,939 people as of Monday over last week's unrest, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

It is the worst violence in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history, with 164 people reportedly killed during the clashes.

Government buildings were briefly captured or torched in several cities last week as initially peaceful protests against fuel price increases turned violent.

The authorities have blamed the violence on "extremists" and "terrorists", some of whom they say were foreigners.

Read More Kazakhstan's leader Nazarbayev faces simmering anger despite receding protests

Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, was detained on suspicion of treason last week, days after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed him.

Mr Tokayev has also sacked his Cabinet, issued shoot-to-kill orders and declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich nation of 19 million. He also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send troops, who the government says have been stationed to guard strategic objects.

Russian and state media cited a government social media post when reporting the deaths of 164 people. But health and police authorities did not confirm the figure and the social media post was then deleted.

"I think there was some kind of a conspiracy involving domestic and certain foreign destructive forces," Secretary of State Erlan Karin told state television on Monday, without naming any suspects.

Kazakhstan unrest - in pictures