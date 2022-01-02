Today's best photos: from southern Peru's 'Roscasiri' to California's annual Rose Parade

Peru's change of command

Aymara indigenous people celebrate the "Roscasiri" festival in Pomata District, southern Peru. This ancient event, in which people adorn themselves with breads and fruits that represent abundance for the new year, celebrates the change of command of local authorities.

Rally in Saudi Arabia

British rider David McBride of Vendetta Racing team in action during Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally 2022 between the cities of Hail and Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.

Parakeets

Parakeets take food from a person in St James's Parks, London. The British Meteorological Office provisionally recorded the highest UK temperature on New Year's Day, in the city.

Mexico's Santa Muerte

Devotees stand next statues of Santa Muerte (the death saint) to express their gratitude for miracles and favours accredited to it during the first prayer of the New Year in Mexico City, Mexico.

Height of tradition

A man looks down from Blackrock diving tower before jumping in to participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim during severe wind, in Galway, Ireland.

California's annual Rose Parade

The UPS Store won the Sweepstakes Award at the Annual Rose Parade on Saturday in Pasadena, California, for the float "Rise, Shine & Read!", earning the top honour for three consecutive years. The UPS Store float celebrates the transformative effect of childhood literacy through its partnership with the Toys for Tots Literacy Programme.