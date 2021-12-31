Today's best photos: from Colorado wildfire to a Rohingya child in Indonesia

Colorado wildfire

AP

Residents fight the Marshall Fire in Louisville, where fire crews worked through the night battling the blaze that destroyed more than 500 homes in Boulder County.

Foggy weather in Kuwait

AFP

An aerial picture taken by drone shows Al-Hamra tower, right, the headquarters of the National Bank of Kuwait, centre, and Al-Rayah tower in heavy fog.

A misty night Moscow

AP Photo

Red Square and the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Thursday about the Russian troop build-up near Ukraine as the Kremlin stepped up calls for security guarantees and test fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.

Virus breakout in China

AP Photo

A child skipping rope in Beijing, China.

Cold winds and snowfall hit the Pacific North-West

REUTERS

Icicles after cold winds and snowfall hit the Pacific North-West and Seattle, Washington.

Rohingya child in Indonesia

REUTERS

A Rohingya child on a bus after arriving by boat at Krueng Geukuh near Lhokseumawe, North Aceh, Indonesia.