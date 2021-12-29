Today's best photos: from a winter scene in California to a Chinese ice sculpture

Californian winter

AP

Kelseyville residents Horacio Montes-De Oca, left, Hanna Scully and their dog Aselo walk in the snow on Cobb Mountain, California as another in a long line of rain and snow storms hammer the state's coast.

4 Hills ski jumping tournament

Reuters

Norway's Robert Johansson during ski jumping practice at the 4 Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Palestinians and Israelis clash

AFP

Palestinians in Hebron are blocked by members of the Israeli security forces as they try to stop the demolition of their home, located within Area C of the occupied West Bank, where Israel retains full control over planning and construction.

Taiwan 3D art

AFP

Two women pose for photos during an exhibition of 3D art at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.

Shawl dyeing in Lahore

AFP

A worker hangs dyed shawls at a shop in Lahore, Pakistan.

Stand News raid

EPA

Ronson Chan, an editor at the Hong Kong online media outlet 'Stand News', talks to the press after being taken for questioning by police. More than 200 officers arrested at least six people connected to the platform for conspiracy to publish sedition.

Sand sculpture

AFP

Palestinian youths in Gaza sculpt the number 2022 in the sand at sunset ahead of New Year's Eve.

Chinese ice sculpture

AFP

A man takes photos of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in north-eastern China's Heilongjiang province.