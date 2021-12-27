Today's best photos: From morning mist to Chinese ice sculptures

Morning mist

AP Photo

Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy and foggy Monday morning.

Covid protest flares up

Reuters

A protester scuffles with police during a protest over Covid-19 restrictions, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Feathers in the frost

EPA

A frosty day for birds in Przemysl, southeastern Poland.

Flames of devotion

AP Photo

A devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Shopping in Kabul

AP Photo

An Afghan woman leaves a convenience shop in Kabul.

Grand entrance

Reuters

The Kansas City Chiefs come out of the tunnel for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Staying afloat

Reuters

A man lies on an inflatable mattress during flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Bahia state, Brazil.

Riot squad

Reuters

Iraqi riot police in Baghdad.

Purple for Tutu

AP Photo

Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, is lit up in purple in memory of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The art of ice carving

AFP

People look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in north-eastern China.