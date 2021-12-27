Today's best photos: From morning mist to Chinese ice sculptures

Morning mist
Frankfurt, Germany, on a rainy and foggy Monday morning.
Covid protest flares up
A protester scuffles with police during a protest over Covid-19 restrictions, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Feathers in the frost
A frosty day for birds in Przemysl, southeastern Poland.
Flames of devotion
A devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Shopping in Kabul
An Afghan woman leaves a convenience shop in Kabul.
Grand entrance
The Kansas City Chiefs come out of the tunnel for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Staying afloat
A man lies on an inflatable mattress during flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Bahia state, Brazil.
Riot squad
Iraqi riot police in Baghdad.
Purple for Tutu
Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, is lit up in purple in memory of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
The art of ice carving
People look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in north-eastern China.