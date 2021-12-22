Today's best photos: from a military explosion to Christmas in London

Military exercises in Iran

EPA

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps taking part in military exercises in three provinces around the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in southern Iran. The military exercise follows tension between Iran and Israel over nuclear talks in Vienna.

Philippines typhoon aftermath

AP

Clothes are left to dry on a typhoon-damaged tree in Surigao City, southern Philippines. The governor of a central Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai last week pleaded on the radio for the government to quickly send food and other aid, warning that without outside help, army troops and police forces would have to be deployed to prevent looting amid growing hunger.

Winter in Poland

EPA

A winter landscape in Suloszowa village, in southern Poland. Temperatures were reported at minus 3 degrees Celsius.

2001 A space odyssey

EPA

The hall in '2001: A Space Odyssey' is part of the Stanley Kubrick exhibition at the Fine Arts Circle in Madrid, Spain. The exhibition, which runs until May 8, features more than 600 pieces to explain the US director's films.

Black lives matter

AFP

A person demonstrates in support of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during jury deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter. Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, on April 11. She claims the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser.

Deep sea Santa

AFP

A scuba-diving 'Santa' takes a dip in Acapulco, Mexico.

Dinosaur discovery

AFP

A drawing of a close-to-hatching oviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo, which is based on the new specimen ‘Baby Yingliang’ found in southern China.

St Paul's choristers

Getty Images

Choristers light their candles at St Paul's Cathedral in London.