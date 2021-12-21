Today's best photos: from Christmas in Paris to geese on a wintry morning in Holland

Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree
The traditional giant Christmas tree of the Galeries Lafayette department store stands under its great dome in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a series of restrictions in anticipation of a wave of Omicron cases.
Sari weaving
A man knits traditional Banarasi sari in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Christmas hut
Christmas trees and Santa Clauses decorate the entrance to the beach in Haffkrug, northern Germany.
West Bank rainbow
A rainbow above the Israeli settlement of Eli, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
Christmas in Quezon City
A couple walks towards a Christmas tree in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Corralito anniversary
A view of Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires where social organisations gathered for the 20th anniversary of the "corralito" – a governmental economic measure that restricted US dollar withdrawals and almost froze bank accounts, leading to protests and riots.
Christmas in Vigo
A woman holds a child as they stand inside a Christmas tree made of lights in Vigo, Spain.
Dutch geese in winter
Geese fly overhead as the first winter frost blankets the fields in Oudeland van Strijen.